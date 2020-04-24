County Clears Way for Beaches to Reopen as Soon as Monday at Cities’ Discretion

If you've been wondering when you'll be able to take a dip in the ocean, the answer is Monday. But not all cities will have their oceans open.

San Diego County's Public Health Order is being modified to allow for surfing, swimming, and other in-water activities at some regional beaches, effective next Monday at sunrise.

However, the order calls for individual cities to make decisions on when they will open up their beaches and allow access to the ocean. Cities will also decide hours for openings, and set guidelines more strict, but not less strict, than the county's.

"Before you head out to your local beach on Monday, I would encourage you to check with your local city to see if they will be staffed, open and ready or if it will come at a later date,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

The county's announcement came at its daily news briefing Friday afternoon. Earlier this week San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said regional lifeguard agencies spearheaded a plan in conjunction with coastal mayors, law enforcement, and health officials to ready a plan for when beaches were cleared to reopen.

Faucloner said San Diego was set to operate under Phase 1 of the regional plan come Monday.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said the regional plan had a target reopening date of May 1, and said cities weren't given enough of a heads up prior to the county's announcement.

"Some coastal cities, including ours, are concerned about their ability to achieve the short turnaround in staffing, signage and monitoring required by this announcement, so all beaches may not open right away. For instance, Encinitas may just open Moonlight Beach at first," a newsletter sent from Blakespear read.

A joint statement from the cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach said their beaches will remain closed until further notice "while the two cities respectively evaluate the necessary staffing, protocols, and logistics in order to reopen the beaches in accordance with the County’s requirements, stated in their yet-to-be-released amended health order, and to protect the health and safety of city personnel and the public. "

COVID-19 Update: Del Mar and Solana Beach are not planning to open beaches on Monday; County orders all residents to wear face masks in public starting Friday.https://t.co/xpM9R7Zq5x pic.twitter.com/1Ypf0CJTuY — City of Del Mar (@CityDelMar) April 25, 2020

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey said some beaches in his city would reopen Monday morning.

Under the first phase, running and walking allowed at beaches, but stopping, sitting, and lying down are not. The public can surf, swim, kayak, and paddle board in the ocean and bays, but cannot boat. Boardwalks, piers, parking lots, and Fiesta Island are closed, and there are no gatherings or non-physically distant activities allowed on the sand. Boating will not be permitted at this time.

Hours or other city restrictions at individual beaches have not been announced. State beaches and parks remain closed, and decisions regarding those spaces will not be made locally.

"I particularly want to give a shout out to our surfing community. It’s been tough, but your support and standing up for doing the right thing has made all of the difference in the world," Faulconer said.

The decision to proceed to Phase 2 will be made in coordination with the county, according to Faulconer.

Under the second phase, all socially distant activities will be allowed at beaches and shorelines, and boardwalks, piers, parking lots, and Fiesta Island will open. Gatherings and non-physically distant activities will still be banned.

Restrictions on active recreation at the beach are still in effect -- the public cannot sit, lay down, play group sports or participate in group activities. The public is allowed to walk across the beach to enter the water, then exit.

"To be clear, our Public Health Order removes restrictions on people entering the water for purposes of swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, and kayaking. Local cities are responsible for opening up the beach access and it will be upon each and every one of them to determine if they want to open up the beaches on Monday morning," Supervisor Fletcher said.

The county also amended its public health order to make facial coverings mandatory for any member of the public coming within six feet of a non family member.