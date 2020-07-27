Demonstrators Outside Gov. Newsom's House Demand Action on Prisons

Demonstrators gathered Monday morning outside the Sacramento-area home of Gov. Gavin Newsom, demanding he take action to prevent the growing spread of the coronavirus in state prisons, KCRA reported.

Video fro the TV station showed the group standing outside the gate to Newsom's driveway at his Fair Oaks home. They carried signs, chanted and painted a large message on the street in front of the home.

The demonstrators also demanded that if and when prisoners are released, those who are undocumented immigrants should not immediately be detained by federal immigration officers and potentially spread or be exposed to the virus elsewhere, KCRA reported.

It was immediately not clear if the governor was at home during the demonstration.