Driver Dies After Car Goes Over Cliff on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County

A 29-year-old man driving on state Highway 1 was killed when his car went over a cliff and tumbled into the Pacific Ocean near Davenport, in Santa Cruz County, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.

The 2017 Subaru Outback was northbound on the coastal highway north of Scotts Creek Bridge about 3:25 p.m. when it went over a steep cliff, overturned several times, and came to rest partly submerged in the ocean, the highway patrol said.

The driver, from Dallas, Texas, was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.