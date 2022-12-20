Earthquake Preparedness: What to Do Before the Next Big One

As officials in Northern California continue to assess the damage following Tuesday morning's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, authorities in the Bay Area say the temblor should have everyone checking to make sure they're prepared for the next big one.

"A really important thing is build an emergency kit, something that includes water, food, medication," Jose Lara of the Office of Emergency Services said.

In San Francisco, the fire department has been passing out information on how to build those kits at public safety events across the city this holiday season.

Many hardware stores have kits that are already made or information on how to build your own.

Beyond simply building one, Ken Weimar at Center Hardware said it's most important to keep a kit where you can easily get to it and check it often.

"Yeah, keeping it all together and keeping it stocked," he said. "Making sure that no one's been sneaking stuff out of it and making sure that the water and your canned goods are fresh."

Along with a kit, public safety officials also recommend putting together a communication plan, which should include items like a hand-crank radio so you can get emergency information in the event that cell systems aren't working.

Having an exit plan and a meeting point are also key.