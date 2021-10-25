Escondido

Escondido Firefighters Make Grisly Discovery

By Eric S. Page

Firefighters putting out hot spots and sifting through the aftermath of a house fire in Escondido made a horrifying discovery Monday.

Emergency dispatchers got a call at 12:45 p.m. about a fire in the 25100 block of Valley Center Road, according to the Escondido Police Department. The firefighters were able to knock down the fire and then discovered a woman's body inside the home.

Investigators were able to identify the victim but are waiting to contact her next-of-kin prior to releasing her identity.

The cause of the fire is being looked into, EPD said, and the woman's cause of death is being probed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office

