Merced County

Fire in Merced County May Affect Travel Between Santa Clara County, Central Valley

By Bay City News

Cal Fire firefighters are battling what has become a 350-acre wildfire in just five hours in Merced County and local authorities said late Thursday evening it could affect travel along state Highway 152 in the Pacheco Pass, which connects Santa Clara County and the Monterey Bay area with Merced County and the Central Valley.

The Romero Fire is burning near Santa Nella, five miles south of Highway 152. As of 11:30 p.m., the fire is 10% contained.

The California Highway Patrol and local authorities are advising travelers to check for possible travel advisories that could affect travel through the Pacheco Pass because of the current fire conditions.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Merced CountySanta Clara Countycalifornia wildfiresCentral Valley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us