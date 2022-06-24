Fire in Merced County May Affect Travel Between Santa Clara County, Central Valley

Cal Fire firefighters are battling what has become a 350-acre wildfire in just five hours in Merced County and local authorities said late Thursday evening it could affect travel along state Highway 152 in the Pacheco Pass, which connects Santa Clara County and the Monterey Bay area with Merced County and the Central Valley.

The Romero Fire is burning near Santa Nella, five miles south of Highway 152. As of 11:30 p.m., the fire is 10% contained.

The California Highway Patrol and local authorities are advising travelers to check for possible travel advisories that could affect travel through the Pacheco Pass because of the current fire conditions.