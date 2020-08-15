Red Flag Warning in Effect for Bay Area Region

The National Weather Service tweeted Saturday morning that the Fire Weather Watch was upgraded to Red Flag Warning for areas of Central California and the San Francisco Bay Area.
The Red Flag Warning is officially in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday for San Francisco, Santa Cruz Mountains and South Bay, as well as Monterey and San Benito Counties.
Thunderstorms in the Bay Area are expected in the South Bay and Santa Cruz regions Saturday night.
Some of the areas affected include Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio-Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest-Mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County.
Monterey County areas affected include the Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley-Southern Monterey Bay, Pinnacles National Park and Big Sur Coast.
Thunderstorms are also expected over San Luis Obispo County and could also affect Monterey County.
According to the NWS, lightning due to thunderstorms increases the possibility of wildfire.
A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are in place and with a combination of strong winds and low relative humidity, warm temperatures can contribute to fire behavior.
The California Governor's Office of Emergency advises to know the signs of heat-related illnesses and take precautions.
For more information, click here.