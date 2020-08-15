Red Flag Warning in Effect for Bay Area Region

The National Weather Service tweeted Saturday morning that the Fire Weather Watch was upgraded to Red Flag Warning for areas of Central California and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning starting at 4 pm this afternoon for Monterey/San Benito and 11 pm elsewhere due to risk of dry lightning and new fire starts until 11 am.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/IPr6dQgVUC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 15, 2020

The Red Flag Warning is officially in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday for San Francisco, Santa Cruz Mountains and South Bay, as well as Monterey and San Benito Counties.

***WEATHER ALERT*** NWS had upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a #REDFLAGWARNING. In effect 11PM this evening to 11AM Sunday. Areas: SF Bay, Santa Cruz mtns-South Bay, EB Hills and the North Bay. Monitoring developing thunderstorms with potential for dry lightning. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Qns4eSsOV7 — Vianey Arana (@NBCVianeyArana) August 15, 2020

Thunderstorms in the Bay Area are expected in the South Bay and Santa Cruz regions Saturday night.

Some of the areas affected include Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio-Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest-Mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County.

Monterey County areas affected include the Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley-Southern Monterey Bay, Pinnacles National Park and Big Sur Coast.

Former fire watch areas are now upgraded to red flag warnings for lightning sparked fire danger. SoCal and Central Coast storms have already produced lightning sparked fires https://t.co/4oIDBEVJzT #CAwx #FireWx https://t.co/gwhXPkRqxi — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) August 15, 2020

Thunderstorms are also expected over San Luis Obispo County and could also affect Monterey County.

According to the NWS, lightning due to thunderstorms increases the possibility of wildfire.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are in place and with a combination of strong winds and low relative humidity, warm temperatures can contribute to fire behavior.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency advises to know the signs of heat-related illnesses and take precautions.

Many areas in CA are already at 100 degrees! Heat-related illnesses are preventable! Know the signs & take precautions. Learn more: https://t.co/vplApiy1BO

⚠️Stay hydrated

⚠️Stay in buildings with AC

⚠️Check on sensitive groups

⚠️Do not leave children or pets in cars#HeatWave pic.twitter.com/UVMwnrtcP0 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) August 15, 2020

