List: Bay Area Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave

With temperatures reaching or approaching triple digits across the Bay Area, some regions will open cooling centers for residents vulnerable to the excessive heat.

The centers will be limited in capacity due to the current COVID-19 public health orders, and health screenings will be conducted before people are allowed to enter.

San José cooling centers open Friday-Sunday, 1-9 p.m.:

Mayfair Community Center; 2039 Kammerer Ave.

Camden Community Center; 3369 Union Ave.

Roosevelt Community Center; 901 E. Santa Clara St.

For more information on how to stay cool, visit bit.ly/heatsafetytipsSCC.

Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services cooling centers Thursday-Friday and Monday-Tuesday, 1-5 p.m.:

4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch

400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill

1305 Macdonald, Richmond

Additional Contra Costa locations:

Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F St., Antioch, Friday through Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. (Call 925-778-1158 for more information.)

Other possible Contra Costa locations (call to confirm if open and hours of operation):