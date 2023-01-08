Highway 1 South of Monterey County Fully Closed From Mudslides

Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County will remain closed as crews clear small slides throughout the area, said Caltrans on Sunday afternoon.

Maintenance crews are working to clean up multiple small slides inside and just north of the closed-off portion of the road, which was initially closed due to stormy conditions.

The gates at Paul's Slide will remain closed 24-hours a day.

Caltrans said crews will keep taking advantage of breaks in stormy weather to analyze road conditions, though they predict there may be an opportunity to reopen the roadway in the middle of next week.

A southern closure of the highway, near the elephant seal viewing, will remain closed for several weeks as crews clean up a significant slide that has extended across both lanes, said Caltrans.