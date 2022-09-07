Hurricane Kay to Break San Diego County's Hot Spell With Rain, Gusty Winds

San Diego County is finally getting some relief from the heat this weekend but it's thanks to a hurricane that is approaching the Southern California coastline in the coming days.

While Hurricane Kay is expected to stay well off California's coast, it will bring gusty winds and rain to San Diego County as soon as Thursday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

"Finally. This is much-needed rain. It's also going to break our hot spell," Parveen said in NBC 7's First Alert Forecast.

Hurricane Kay gained strength Wednesday as it tracked northward along the Baja California coastline towards the United States. The hurricane was about 200 miles offshore and forecasters don't expect the hurricane to make land, although it could brush the Baja peninsula.

The hurricane is approaching San Diego more quickly than originally anticipated. Earlier models didn’t have the hurricane reaching the waters off the U.S.-Mexico border until Friday. But the first signs of rain touched down Thursday morning, bringing quick, spotty showers to parts of San Diego before quickly letting up.

There still may be some scattered showers on Thursday but heavier rain from the storm system is expected Friday.

While cloudy skies hovered overhead, you could still feel the heat. An excessive heat warning, which was first issued last Wednesday, is not scheduled to expire until 8 p.m. Friday. Highs ahead of the weekend will be in the mid-90s along the coast, in the low-90s inland, and in the mid-80s in the deserts.

The hurricane was centered about 115 miles northwest of Cabo San Lazaro early Thursday. By the time Kay reaches the U.S.-Mexico border, winds are expected to be around 45 miles per hour and as the storm continues north, it will turn sharply away from the coast and winds will die down to about 35 mph, according to current mapping predictions.

"As we head into Thursday, that could still be a hurricane but as it gets closer, it's going to weaken quite a bit," Parveen said.

Parveen predicts rain totals before Kay moves out of the region could be up to an inch at the coast and in the valleys and two inches in the mountains.

The NWS issued a Flood Watch from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for our San Diego County mountains and deserts.

A high wind watch was also in effect for the coast and inland valleys Friday with winds gusting near 45 mph at the coast and 35 to 45 mph inland.

Here is the latest on #HurricaneKay. An abrupt change is expected in #SoCal from windy and hot with increasing fire weather danger through Friday to tropical and wet with flash flooding potential late Friday-Saturday with Kay's closest approach to SoCal. #CAwx

In anticipation, San Diego County and Cal Fire are providing free sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas to prevent flooding and erosion. Bring your own shovel to any of these locations to get bags and/or sand. Residents elsewhere in the county can check here to see where sandbags are available to them.

San Diego County and most of the West has been overtaken by a grueling heat wave for the last week, which has sent temperatures into triple digits, broken record heat and prompted calls to conserve energy in California as customers nearly max out the power supply.

Rotating power outages were narrowly avoided on Tuesday but a Flex Alert was in effect again Wednesday.

The extreme weather has also elevated the region's fire risk. The closest wildfire to San Diego County was the Fairview fire in the Hemet area, which has scorched 5,000 acres and killed a father and daughter who were attempting to escape.