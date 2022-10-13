Kiely Rodni

Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental

By NBC Bay Area staff and Associated Press

Photo of Kiely Rodni before she went missing.
Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Northern California authorities on Thursday said the death of Kiely Rodni, the 16-year-old girl who went missing earlier this year, was determined to be accidental.

"This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Rodni was last seen alive Aug. 6 at a party of hundreds of youth at a campground at Prosser Reservoir in Tahoe National Forest. Her body was later found inside a car submerged in the reservoir.

Her disappearance triggered a huge search by multiple law enforcement agencies over two weeks.

