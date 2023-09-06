$5,000 reward offered in killing of California condor near Bay Area

Federal wildlife officials this week are offering a reward and asking for help in finding the person responsible for shooting and killing an endangered California condor last year just outside the Bay Area.

In a news release Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it is investigating the killing of a condor found in Hollister, California, in July 2022. The condor was found on private property off Lone Tree Road.

The wildlife service's forensics determined the cause of death to be trauma from a gunshot wound, the release said.

The wildlife service is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction.

California condors are protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Taking, shooting, injuring, or killing a condor are unlawful, with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $100,000 fine per the Endangered Species Act and six months to one year in jail and up to $250,000 in fines per the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Anyone with information about the shooting of the condor should contact the wildlife service’s Office of Law Enforcement in Sacramento at 916-569-8478 or email Special Agent Victoria Van Duzer at Victoria_Vanduzer@fws.gov. Callers with information may remain anonymous.