Lake Oroville, now at 100% capacity, seen in before-and-after photos

Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, is back at full capacity.

A series of powerful storms freed California of a yearslong drought that stretched from 2020 to mid-January and filled Lake Oroville to 129% of its historical average, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The lake has gained over 2.5 million acre-feet of water since last December, according to the DWR. It has been at 100% capacity since June 9.

Enterprise Bridge

Lake Oroville

Bidwell Canyon Marina

Oroville Dam Spillway