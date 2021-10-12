Lake Tahoe Water Level Continues to Drop as Drought Persists

Lake Tahoe's water level is falling to an alarmingly low mark amid the ongoing drought.

The water level is expected to sink below the basin's natural rim this week. That's the level where the lake pours into the Truckee River, which is the lake's only outflow.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that experts don't believe it's a crisis just yet, but they say it's still concerning that the water level has dropped so low.

Reaching the low water level has only happened four other times since 2004, most recently in 2016.