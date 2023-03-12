Monterey County

Pilot Parachutes From Small Plane Before Crash in Monterey County

By NBC Bay Area staff

A pilot of a small plane managed to parachute from the aircraft before it crashed into a slough in Monterey County Sunday afternoon, according to the FAA.

The FAA said the single-engine Cassutt M11 went down at about 3:45 p.m. in Castroville, a community located northwest of Salinas.

The pilot was the only person on the plane, according to the FAA. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation.

This article tagged under:

Monterey County
