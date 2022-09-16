Newsom in Bay Area to Tout California's Aggressive Climate Change Fight

Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking bold steps to fight climate change in California, and on Friday he'll be in the Bay Area to sign off on some of the country’s toughest climate measures.

Newsom, also expected to talk about the billions of dollars the state is earmarking for clean energy, has spoken extensively about his commitment to combatting climate change. Now he is moving forward with his rhetoric.

Friday's event in Solano County is said to be powered solely on clean energy.

Newsom's action comes a week after he signed Senate Bill 852 into law. It's known as the Resilience Finance Law, and its goal is to respond to the effects of climate change such as wildfires, sea level rise and extreme temperatures.

The law allows cities, counties and special districts to establish financing districts that can raise revenue through taxes, property benefit assessments or fees.

The governor also was recently on CNBC addressing the state’s electricity demand during a historic heat wave. He said the state prevented rolling blackouts in part due to clean energy’s contribution to the power grid. Demand for electricity peaked at a near record 52,000 megawatts. Clean energy, according to Newsom, put 4,000 megawatts on the grid.

He said it’s time now to transition to clean energy even more aggressively.