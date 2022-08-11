Newsom in Bay Area to Announce New Water Supply Strategy for California

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday will be in the Bay Area to announce a new water supply strategy for California as the state contends with a historic drought.

Newsom is scheduled to be in Contra Costa County for a news conference detailing "water supply actions" California is taking to adapt to hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change, the governor's office said.

He also is expected to announce new leadership for California’s infrastructure efforts.

Drought has been a major concern for Californians. A new study by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found that 68% of state residents say the water supply is a big problem where they live. That’s close to the same level of concern during the 2012-16 drought.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The study also showed 68% of Californians think the government is not doing enough to solve the drought.

That sentiment spilled over into the state's leadership last month, when Max Gomberg, a member of the California State Water Resources Control Board, resigned because he didn’t think the Newsom administration was doing enough to battle drought.

"Witnessing the agency’s ability to tackle big challenges nearly eviscerated by this Administration has been gut wrenching," Gomberg wrote in his resignation letter. "The way some of you have simply rolled over and accepted this has also been difficult to watch."

Thursday's news conference is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m.