Newsom in SF to Sign Affordable Housing Bill Package

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday was set to sign a package of bills aiming to speed up new construction and provide more funding for affordable housing.

Newsom, expected to execute the signing in San Francisco, has hundreds of new bills on his desk with a looming deadline to sign or veto. But he's making the affordable housing legislation one of his highest priorities.

San Francisco is among the big cities that need the boost. So far this year, the city has received permit applications for just 62 new units, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle. Last year, the number was fewer than 900, and in 2020, it was 486.

