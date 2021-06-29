california wildfires

Northern California Wildfire Forces Evacuation Orders

NBC Bay Area

A Northern California wildfire that forced evacuation orders for several communities covered nearly 21 square miles, or about 13,300 acres, early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders Monday for the Lake Shastina, Juniper Valley and the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision as the fire exploded in size.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The total number of people under evacuation orders was unclear. The Sacramento Bee reported that nearly 3,000 people live in Lake Shastina and as many as 8,000 others live in the area to tend thousands of marijuana grows.

California

california budget 4 hours ago

What's in California's New $262 Billion Operating Budget?

children 17 hours ago

Mother Arrested After Three Children Are Found Dead in East LA Home

Ignited by lightning on June 24, the Lava Fire is burning brush and timber in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest north of the town of Weed, about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Nearly 500 firefighters were battling the flames in rough and rocky terrain.

The region was under excessive-heat warnings, with afternoon high temperatures expected to range from 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) to 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresSiskiyou CountyLava Fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us