PG&E begins emergency power shutoffs in parts of 8 Northern California counties

PG&E began emergency power shutoffs early Wednesday morning in parts of several Northern California counties, including Napa County, as winds picked up in those areas.

The utility's Public Safety Power Shutoffs started at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, targeting about 8,400 customers in parts of eight counties and two tribal areas considered high-fire-threat areas, PG&E said.

The affected tribes and counties are Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Tehama, Yolo and Butte counties; Pit River Tribes and Grindstone Rancheria.

The utility said affected customers were notified Tuesday and again in the hours before the shutoffs.

PG&E meteorologists forecasted wind gusts up to 45 mph in the affected areas while relative humidity was expected to fall to 10%-20% in the Sacramento Valley.

PG&E expects weather "all clears" will start Wednesday afternoon with varying times depending on locations, and electric crews will then begin checking de-energized lines for hazards or damage to make sure it is safe to restore power.

Customers can look up affected addresses and find more information online on the utility's PSPS updates page.