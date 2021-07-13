Small Plane Crashes Into Monterey County Home, Sets Fire

A small plane crashed into a home in Monterey County Tuesday, starting a fire in the house that spread to nearby wildland. It is not yet known if people were inside the residence or how many people were on the plane, an official said.

Dorothy Priolo, a spokeswoman with the Monterey County Regional Fire District, said firefighters were dispatched to the home in Monterra Ranch, near Highway 68, after receiving reports of a plane crash.

The twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into a residential area after departing from the Monterey Regional Airport in Monterey, Calif., at 10:40 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary report.

The FAA said it did not yet have information about the number of people on board and that it did not have reports of injuries of people on the ground.

Priolo said several fire engines were at the scene to battle the blaze and that crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are dropping fire retardant on the wildland blaze from the air.

Investigators with the FAA were on scene along with crews from Cal Fire and the Monterey and Seaside fire departments, she said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.