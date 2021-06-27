flex alert

Power Grid Operator Warns of High Heat Impacting State

On Monday, temperatures in the California inland areas are forecast to be in the mid 90s to mid-100s, which is about 4 to 8 degrees above normal for Northern California and 6 to 15 degrees above normal in Southern California

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

The sun sets behind power lines.
Getty

California's power grid operator is warning residents of high heat expected to impact much of the state.

In a heat bulletin sent out Sunday, the California Independent System Operator said consumers may need to conserve energy to keep the grid stable.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

On Monday, temperatures in the California inland areas are forecast to be in the mid 90s to mid-100s, which is about 4 to 8 degrees above normal for Northern California and 6 to 15 degrees above normal in Southern California. Temperatures along the Southern California coast are forecast to be slightly above normal with temperatures ranging from mid-70s to the middle and upper 80s.

Heat Wave 2 hours ago

Unprecedented: Northwest Heat Wave Builds, Records Fall

Heat Wave 2 hours ago

Drought Woes in Dry US West Raise July 4 Fireworks Fears

If weather or system conditions worsen, the ISO may issue a series of notifications to access additional resources, and prepare market participants and the public for potential energy shortages and the need to conserve.

For information on current and forecasted supply and demand conditions, and to monitor grid alerts, warnings, and emergencies, follow CAISO on Twitter at @California_ISO or go to www.caiso.com.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the California ISO confirming there won't be a need to issue a Flex Alert thanks to sufficient resources.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

flex alertCaliforniaHeat WaveCalifornia ISO
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us