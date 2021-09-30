California Lottery

Powerball 5/5 Ticket Worth $1.36 Million Sold in Northern California

By Stephen Ellison

FILE - Lottery tickets are displayed on Jan. 3, 2018, in San Anselmo, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (File)

A lucky Powerball player in Northern California matched 5 of 5 numbers in Wednesday's draw to win a cool $1.36 million, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 1605 Butte House Road in Yuba City, about 42 miles north of Sacramento, lottery officials said.

The numbers in Wednesday's $570 million Powerball draw were: 2, 7, 11, 17, 32 and the Powerball number 11.

No jackpot tickets were sold in Wednesday's draw, pushing the next pot to an estimated $620 million. The next draw is Saturday.

