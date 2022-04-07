California

Protester Glues Hand to Table During California Hearing

By Associated Press

Carla Cabral sits at a table after disrupting a hearing of the Assembly Agriculture Committee
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

A legislative hearing in California was disrupted on Wednesday when an animal rights organizer glued her hand to a table and refused to leave.

The Assembly Agriculture Committee met to vote on various pieces of legislation. The meeting included a limited public comment session where people are only allowed to say their name, affiliation and whether they support or oppose a bill.

Carla Cabral, an organizer with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, wanted to tell lawmakers how upset she was that they were not voting on a bill that proposed a moratorium on new factory farms.

Cabral sat down and quickly applied superglue to her left hand and placed it on the table in front of her. Committee officials turned off her microphone, but Cabral kept speaking. Committee chair Robert Rivas, a Democrat from Hollister, then stopped the hearing so lawmakers and staff could move to another room to finish.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In an interview, Cabral said paramedics used WD-40 to free her hand from the table. Police then escorted her from the building, but did not arrest her or issue a citation. Cabral said she was not injured, calling it “a minor irritation compared to the billions of animals being murdered.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Californiaanimal rights
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us