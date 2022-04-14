Dianne Feinstein

Senator Dianne Feinstein Fights Back After Reports of Her Being Mentally Unfit to Serve

Feinstein's term runs through 2024

By NBC Bay Area staff

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) participates in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining liability during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

California Senator Dianne Feinstein is fighting back after reports that she's become mentally unfit to serve.

Four senators, including three Democrats, along with three of her former staffers, say Feinstein's memory is rapidly deteriorating, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

They also said it appears she can no longer do her job without her staff doing most of the work.

One democrat in Congress raised concerns with colleagues in an effort to push her towards retirement.

“It’s bad, and it’s getting worse,” said the Democratic senator to the Chronicle.

Feinstein released the following statement Thursday:

“I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians, especially on the economy and the key issues for California of water and fire.

While I have focused for much of the past year on my husband’s health and ultimate passing, I have remained committed to achieving results and I’d put my record up against anyone’s.

In the past few months, I successfully led the reauthorization of the bipartisan Violence Against Women Act, secured more direct government funding for my state than any other Democratic senator other than the chairman of the Appropriations Committee and secured additional funding to retain federal firefighters to help California prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

The real question is whether I’m still an effective representative for 40 million Californians, and the record shows that I am.”

Feinstein's term runs through 2024.

