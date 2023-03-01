Sierra Snowfall Report: Over 7 Feet of Snow in 72 Hours

Over seven feet of snow has piled up in parts of the Sierra Nevada over the past three days, the National Weather Service announced Wednesday morning.

Check out the stunning 72-hour snowfall totals for various locations in and around Lake Tahoe, courtesy of the weather service.

Palisades Tahoe : 92 inches

: 92 inches Sierra Snow Lab : 87.2 inches

: 87.2 inches Soda Springs (Caltrans) : 83 inches

: 83 inches Kingvale (Caltrans) : 68 inches

: 68 inches Kirkwood : 67 inches

: 67 inches Sierra at Tahoe : 63 inches

: 63 inches Sugar Bowl: 62 inches

Hot off the press! Check out the latest storm total SNOW reports for #NorCal 👀



We have officially MAXED OUT the color bar on the snowfall analysis graphic!!! 📈



❄️: https://t.co/gWa48pVA4r#CAwx #CASnow pic.twitter.com/WDBSucKFb4 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 1, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An avalanche struck an apartment building in the Lake Tahoe area Tuesday evening, forcing residents to evacuate, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.

Yosemite National Park, closed since Saturday because of heavy, blinding snow, postponed its planned Thursday reopening indefinitely.

The heavy snow was expected to end Wednesday afternoon after an additional 1 to 2 feet falls in the region, according to the weather service.

The University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory near Donner Pass reported that nearly 41.7 feet has fallen since October, more than in any snow year since 1970 and second only to the record of 66.7 feet in 1952.

Mammoth Lakes, traditionally one of the snowiest places in California, had nearly 4 feet of snow over the past three days. Snow drifts were taller than houses, and crews worked around the clock to keep roads and sidewalks clear.

The Sierra snowpack provides about a third of the state’s water supply and the water content of the snowpack Tuesday — in a state grappling with years of drought — was 186% of normal to date, according to the state Department of Water Resources’ online data.