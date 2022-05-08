Snow May Dust Highest Bay Area Peaks in Next Few Days

The Sierra Nevada may not be the only place in California to get some snow from the storm arriving Monday morning.
The highest peaks in the Bay Area may see a small amount of snow from the unseasonably cool weather, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.
Chews Ridge has the highest chance of less than .1 inch of snow - albeit just 13 percent - and three other peaks have a 6-7 percent chance of a similar amount: Junipero Serra Peak in the Los Padres National Forest in Monterey County, Pacheco Pass in southeastern Santa Clara County and Mount Umunhum in the Santa Cruz mountains.
In the Sierra Nevada range, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for Donner Pass on Interstate 80 in Nevada County and Echo Summit on state Highway 50 in El Dorado County.
A late season winter storm will likely bring hazardous travel conditions Sunday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service, which is advising motorists to be prepared for slick and snow-covered roads, reduced visibility at times, travel delays and chain controls.