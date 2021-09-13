Squaw Valley Ski Resort Changes Name to Palisades Tahoe

Squaw Valley Ski Resort has a new name: Palisades Tahoe.

On Monday, the popular Lake Tahoe ski resort – site of the 1960 Winter Olympics – retired the decades-old "squaw" name because it is regarded as a derogatory term for Native American women.

The decision to change the name was reached last year following discussions with local Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term "squaw."

The word "squaw," derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant "woman." But over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.

"It is inspiring that after seven decades in operation, a company as storied and established as this resort can still reflect and adjust when it is the necessary and right thing to do," Palisades Tahoe President and COO Dee Byrne said in a statement. "This name change reflects who we are as a ski resort and community—we have a reputation for being progressive and boundary-breaking when it comes to feats of skiing and snowboarding. We have proven that those values go beyond the snow for us. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be part of Palisades Tahoe and after more than 10 years at the resort, I’m honored to be leading our team into this new era."

The rebranding process, which applies to the mountains of Squaw Valley and nearby Alpine Meadows, will begin immediately and is expected to take multiple years to complete, according to the resort.

For more than a year, our community has been waiting & wondering what the new name for our mountains would be. Today marks the first day of the next chapter of our resort’s storied history. While the name may be new, the legend of these valleys continue on, now as Palisades Tahoe pic.twitter.com/GJeyVO05hK — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) September 13, 2021

The resort's new logo, which is orange, purple and white in color, blends two mountain peeks with the image of an eagle's head.

"The new logo aligns the two unique mountains that make up Palisades Tahoe with the outline of a majestic eagle—a nod to the sacred Washoe [Tribe] symbol used to communicate with the heavens, the powerful bird that calls Tahoe home, and to the resort’s freeskiing roots," the resort said in a statement. "The bold colors and interwoven design pay homage to these majestic mountains—past, present, and future—and the fierce allegiance and individuality of the Palisades Tahoe community."