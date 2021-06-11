vax for the win

State Unable to Contact 2 Californians Who Won $50K in Vaccine Lottery

By NBC Bay Area staff

Gavin Newson

California made "several" attempts but ultimately could not contact two of the 15 winners from the state's first vaccine lottery drawing last week, officials said.

The two $50,000 winners – one from Santa Clara County and the other from San Diego County – were notified about their award and Thursday's deadline to respond, but they couldn't be reached.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

vax for the win 5 hours ago

Vaccine Lottery: Another 15 Californians to Win $50,000

covid-19 vaccine Jun 9

Free Weed, Beer and Guns? Vaccine Incentives Get Creative

Two alternate winners from Sacramento and Monterey counties were selected. Officials reached out via phone, text and email and were able to contact the Monterey County winner.

It wasn't immediately known if the state was able to reach the alternate winner in Sacramento County.

A second round of $50,000 winners will be selected Friday.

This article tagged under:

vax for the wincoronavirusCaliforniaCOVID-19vaccine lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us