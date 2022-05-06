Stockton Community Donates More Than $5K Following Street Vendor Robbery

After returning home Tuesday evening from a day's work of selling ice cream on his tricycle, 81-year-old Juan Martinez, also known as Don Juan, was robbed at gunpoint in front of his Stockton home.

His assailants, a man and woman, took all the money he had made for the day and fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

When Mayra Iniguez, 25, found out that her neighbor and long-time family friend had been stripped of his cash, she pondered how to raise money for him.

She decided to set up a GoFundMe account set at a goal of $450 to help the street vendor make up for his lost $300, but the community rapidly raised over $5,000 for Martinez in a day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"My goal was to get the money that they took from him, because those $300 is what he uses through the week," Iniguez said.

She said she felt bad and wanted to help in any possible way she could.