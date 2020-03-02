vista

Teen Accidentally Shot Himself in Leg at Park in Vista, Sheriff’s Department Says

By Sophia McCullough

NBC 7

A teenage boy was shot in the leg in Vista Monday afternoon, causing a nearby school lockdown. Detectives later learned the gunshot wound was apparently self-inflicted and accidental, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

The incident occurred at a small park located at 130 Paseo Marguerita at about 3:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's department. The park sits in the gated Sandalwood community, across the street from Guajome Park Academy.

Deputies initially searched for two suspects and gave lockdown orders to the nearby school until further notice.

Deputies searched the area with a helicopter and a K-9 unit from the Carlsbad Police Department, the department said. Deputies said they were given a description of the two possible suspects, including specific clothing they were wearing.

After an extensive search for the suspects with no one matching the description, the school lockdown was lifted, the SDSO said.

The boy was airlifted to Rady Children's Hospital and then taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident learned the gunshot wound was apparently self-inflicted and accidental, the SDSO said. The department was not looking for any further suspects.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear and the SDSO was investigating how the boy attained the gun.

This article tagged under:

vista
