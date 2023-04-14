California

Tulare Lake Reemerges Following Recent Storms

By NBC Bay Area staff

A once dry lake has reemerged in the Central Valley.

This year’s major storms have caused Tulare Basin in the San Joaquin Valley to reemerge as the once massive Tulare Lake.

New satellite images shows major changes in the area.

Tulare lake was once huge, but farmers drained it almost 100 years ago and it became a basin.

The major flooding earlier this year has brought the lake back. The water reaches 10 miles across.

Scientists say the flooding will continue as the snowpack melts and Tulare Lake will just get bigger.

