coronavirus

Uber to Require That Passengers Provide Face-Mask Selfies

80603839
Getty Images

Mask slackers will now have to provide photographic proof they're wearing a face covering before boarding an Uber.

The San Francisco-based company unveiled a new policy Tuesday stipulating that if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will have to take a selfie with one strapped on the next time they summon a driver on the world’s largest ride-hailing service,

The mask verification rules expand upon a similar requirement that Uber imposed on its driversin May to help reassure passengers worried about being exposed to the novel coronavirus that has upended society. Now, Uber believes it's time to help make its drivers feel safer, too.

California

Mendocino County 4 hours ago

Mendocino County Wildfires: 1 Firefighter Killed, 1 Hurt in August Complex Fire

Making It in the Bay 5 hours ago

California Governor Signs Eviction Relief Bill Amid Virus

The requirement will roll out in the U.S. and Canada later this month before coming to other parts of the world.

The additional safety measures are part of Uber's ongoing efforts to rebuild a service that has seen ridership plunge this year. People have been seeking to minimize the chances of becoming sick and and also have had fewer reasons to go anywhere, with offices, bars, restaurants and nightclubs closed through much of the U.S. and other parts of the world.

The adverse conditions caused the number of trips on Uber during its most recent quarter to plunge by 56% from the previous year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUberTechnologyface masks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us