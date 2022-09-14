What to Know About Inflation Relief Payments in California

Inflation relief is on the way in California, coming in October.
State officials have announced that so-called Golden State Stimulus payments will be distributed in October and November. Totals range from $200 to $1,050 depending on a taxpayer's income and filing status.
According to the Franchise Tax Board, Californians who filed their tax returns electronically and used direct deposit will see the payments in their accounts between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25. Remaining taxpayers will receive deposits sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14.
The Franchise Tax Board says 90% of the direct deposit payments will be issued in October.
Taxpayers who did not file electronically or receive a refund payment through direct deposit will receive debit cards in the mail between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10, state officials said.
Payments phase out for single tax filers making $250,000 or more and married couples making $500,000 or more. To qualify, a taxpayer must have been a California resident for at least six months in 2020.
Visit the Franchise Tax Board website for eligibility details.