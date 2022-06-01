Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park to Temporarily Close

A popular road that passes through Yosemite National Park, is shut down until further notice, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Glacier Point Road typically closes for the winter, and it will stay that way all summer until the snow returns.

The closure will allow for continuing major reconstruction on the 16-mile road.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Glacier Point Road leads up to the top of Glacier Point, which has stunning views of Yosemite Valley and surrounding peaks.

"The only access to Glacier Point will be via the Four Mile, Panorama, and Pohono Trails, all of which are strenuous hikes," the National Park Service said.

Anyone who decides to hike up to Glacier Point is advised to bring their own water as there is no running water along the way or bathrooms.

To read more about what work will be done during the closure and details on the hike to Glacier Point, check out the National Park Service website here.