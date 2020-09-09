Wildfire Flare-Up in Butte County Forces Emergency Evacuations Near Oroville

Gusty winds caused a major flare-up of a wildfire in Butte County that prompted emergency evacuations early Wednesday morning in and around Oroville.

The Bear Fire, which is part of the lightning-caused North Complex Fire in the Plumas National Forest, flared up overnight and prompted the Butte County Sheriff's Office to issue an emergency evacuation order at about 12:30 a.m. for the following areas:

Cherokee Road at Highway 70, south to Thompson Flat Cemetery Road

All areas east to Lake Oroville

A temporary evacuation point was established at Church of the Nazarene 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville, officials said.

Several other North Complex Fire-related evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in Butte and Yuba counties and can be found here.

The North Complex Fire, which started in Plumas County on Aug. 18, has burned 58,404 acres and is 37% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is the lead agency in the fire, with Cal Fire assisting.