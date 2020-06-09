Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park to Reopen This Week With Restrictions

The park known for gushing waterfalls, granite peaks and giant sequoias was shut down March 20.

By The Associated Press

Mark Miller Photos

California’s Yosemite National Park will reopen with restrictions this week after being closed for more than 2 1/2 months because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials announced Monday.

The number of visitors admitted starting Thursday will be restricted to about half those that normally visit this time of year, the National Park Service said.

In addition some park facilities including campgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed or have limited access to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“It’s going to be a different kind of summer, and we will continue to work hand in hand with our gateway communities to protect community health and restore access to Yosemite National Park,” Acting Superintendent Cicely Muldoon said in a statement.

Yosemite had about 4.6 million visitors in 2019. The park known for gushing waterfalls, granite peaks and giant sequoias was shut down March 20.

