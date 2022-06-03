ac transit

AC Transit Restores Onboard Face Masks Requirement on All Buses

The reinstatement will remain in effect until further notice.

By Bay City News

Following Alameda County health officials' information that COVID-19 cases have exceeded last summer's Delta variant wave and are now approaching diagnoses previously seen during the winter 2020-21 spike, AC Transit announced Thursday that face masks will be required on all of its buses beginning Friday.

The reinstatement began at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Alameda County Health advises that new patient admissions to county hospitals with COVID-19 have dramatically increased in recent days. Consequently, officials now warn that we are collectively close to reaching the "High Level" as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels, which tracks data from counties across the nation.

The reinstatement will remain in effect until further notice.

