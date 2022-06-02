coronavirus

Alameda County to Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate Amid Rise in COVID Cases

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alameda County will reinstate a mask requirement for most indoor public settings, health officials announced Thursday.

The requirement will start Friday and aims to limit the impact of a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Health officials will continue to monitor cases and hospitalizations to determine when the order can be lifted.

“Rising COVID cases in Alameda County are now leading to more people being hospitalized and today’s action reflects the seriousness of the moment,” Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a statement. “We cannot ignore the data, and we can’t predict when this wave may end. Putting our masks back on gives us the best opportunity to limit the impact of a prolonged wave on our communities.”

