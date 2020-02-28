coronavirus

Santa Clara County Confirms New Case of Coronavirus

The new case marks the third confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

By Kristofer Noceda

Coronavirus CDC 23311 jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Health officials on Friday announced another confirmed case of coronavirus in the Bay Area.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department said Friday it has confirmed its third case of the coronavirus in the county.

Authorities said the new confirmed case in Santa Clara County is not tied to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was docked in Japan with passengers quarantined. Passengers were evacuated, with dozens transported earlier this month to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield for coronavirus quarantine.

Several of those passengers have since been transported to other Bay Area hospitals for treatment and isolation.

A news conference to provide further updates on the new Santa Clara County coronavirus case is scheduled for 4 p.m.

People are definitely aware of the coronavirus and the fact that the Centers for Disease Control is warning that more cases are should be anticipated in the Bay Area. Here are a few key questions and tips about the virus. Kris Sanchez reports.

Meanwhile, officials continue to probe the whereabouts of a Solano County woman who may be the first United States case of coronavirus with no known origin. Infectious disease experts fanned out in Vacaville, where the woman sought treatment at a hospital before she was tested and confirmed to have coronavirus.

Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said public health officials have identified dozens of people — but less than 100 — who had close contact with the woman. They are quarantined in their homes and a few who have shown symptoms are in isolation.

The woman is currently being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

Besides the woman, all of the 59 other cases in the U.S. have been for people who traveled abroad or had close contact with others who traveled.

Earlier U.S. cases included 14 in people who returned from outbreak areas in China, or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan; and 42 American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The global count of those sickened by the virus hovered Friday around 83,000 and caused more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

