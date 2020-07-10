At Least 55 Infected by Coronavirus Outbreak at San Rafael Nursing Home

A nursing home in San Rafael is seeing skyrocketing COVID-19 infections -- some which have reportedly turned deadly.

The county's public health director said said coronavirus infections are rising among residents and staff members at Marin Post Acute, some who are not showing symptoms.

"It's almost always a staff member who has brought it in," Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said.

Willis said so far at least 55 people at the nursing home facility has tested positive for COVID-19. The Marin Independent Journal reports three people at Marin Post Acute have died from the virus, although its unclear how recently they passed away.

"The facility has been really responsive and cooperative with us," Willis said.

Willis said the nursing home is burning through personal protective equipment, so the county is helping provide more. As for the staff members who have tested positive, Willis said contact tracers already called them to see who else may have been exposed.

"The numbers are growing each day," Willis said.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Marin Post Acute, but did not hear back from the facility's management on Friday. Willis is asking everyone in his county to not let down their guard and to keep social distancing.

"We really need to do our best," he said. "We're fighting battles on multiple fronts at once."