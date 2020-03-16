BART Service to Continue During Shelter-in-Place Order

BART will continue regular service during a shelter-in-place order across the Bay Area to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, the transit agency announced Monday.

BART is considered an "essential" service to transport workers to and from essential jobs, like hospitals and pharmacies. Trains will be continuously cleaned and disinfected, and riders will have room to follow social distancing guidelines.

The agency said last week it served between 24 percent to 61 percent fewer riders last week compared to a similar day the previous month.

Essential travel purposes include receiving meals, obtaining services or supplies, performing tasks for health and safety, caring for the elderly or minors, returning home, and following orders by law enforcement, according to BART.

On Monday, health leaders from San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Marin counties announced shelter-in-place orders in effect until at least April 7.

Residents are asked to stay inside their homes, and non-essential travel and gatherings are prohibited. Grocery stores and takeout restaurants are among the businesses that will remain open.