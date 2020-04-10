unemployment

Calif. Unemployment Payments Could Be Here in Days — With a $600 Boost

By Kris Sanchez

Some relief for California’s unemployed could start flowing as early as Sunday, with an extra $600 per week for the next four months.

The extra relief money was approved by Congress and should start hitting those debit cards the state’s unemployment department uses. The $600 is on top of the average of $340 per week.

The boost couldn’t come soon enough for Californians who are out of work. In just the last month, 2.3 million new unemployment claims were filed in the state.

But for others, the struggle to file for the benefits will continue.

“I don’t know what’s going on with the unemployment,” said Janice Lewis, a small business owner. “It’s really rough to navigate the system. They don’t have it set up for us… We’re all on the edge of our seats hoping something comes through.”

