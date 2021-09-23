Can an Unvaccinated Andrew Wiggins Play at Chase Center for Warriors?

Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins is back in the headlines for his decision to skip the COVID-19 vaccine.

The San Francisco Chronicle citing NBA sources reports there is "increasing concern among the Warriors" about Wiggins' availability during the season due to local COVID health requirements surrounding arenas and so-called mega events.

San Francisco and New York are currently the only cities with an NBA team requiring full vaccination for indoor events like a Warriors game at the Chase Center.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole recently broke down why the Warriors could have a home-court disadvantage this season and discussed the Wiggins situation:

If Wiggins can’t show proof of vaccination by Oct. 13, he won’t be allowed in the building and will miss a game check with a pre-tax value of roughly $360,000.

If Paul George does not have proof of vaccination when the Los Angeles Clippers visit Chase Center for Opening Night on Oct. 21, he will be allowed to play -- under three conditions.

