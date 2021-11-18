CA's MyTurn Website Now Scheduling Booster Appointments for All Adults

The website California urges you to use when booking an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine is finally catching up when it comes to who can get boosters.

As of Thursday, the state's MyTurn website will allow anyone 18 and over to book an appointment for a booster shot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Danny Kim of San Jose came a mass vaccination site in the area to get his Pfizer booster shot Thursday.

He told NBC Bay Area that he was glad MyTurn website is now letting adults 18 and over make appointments without having to give a reason why they are “at risk?” Kim added that it was strange when the My Turn website had different criteria than Santa Clara County or even the state.

“Any kind of conflicts when it comes to information about vaccines would be disturbing or troubling if it wasn’t accurate and didn’t reflect the information that was out in public already,” he said.

In fact, Santa Clara County stripped away most at-risk criteria last week using a liberal interpretation of CDC guidelines and focusing on the time since the last vaccination.

“I think we all agree that after about six months those levels of antibodies begin to decrease. So I think the rest of the country and the government will catch up to Santa Clara County and California,” said Santa Clara County vaccine director Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

The FDA and the CDC are poised to take those steps soon ..

In San Mateo County, officials are also relieved the registration process is simpler.

“Now it’s just straightforward. ‘Booster? What do you want? You want Moderna? You want Pfizer? You want another J&J?’ And we’re able to deliver that a lot more efficiently because MyTurn is easier to navigate,” said Santa Clara County COVID 19 Operations Chief Trish Erwin.

Officials said that it’s too early to tell if my turn getting up to speed as well as the FDA and CDC’s moves will get more people to come in.

But as one person put it, that clearing up uncertainty helps alleviate hesitancy.