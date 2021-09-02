CDC Asks Unvaccinated People Not to Travel This Labor Day Weekend

Many people have travel plans for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Some people were taking off for Labor Day holiday travel at SFO Thursday. But not everyone is comfortable with the crowds as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With the delta variant continuing to spread, the CDC is urging unvaccinated people to avoid travel and stay home this Labor Day weekend.

The CDC is also recommending vaccinated travelers to mask up and keep their distance.

With the highly contagious delta variant circulating, UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said that taking precautions is important.

“We are definitely going to see a bump in cases after the holiday. The amount of circulating virus in the Bay Area and California is high,” he said.

The cares are even higher in other parts of the country.

If people are planning to travel to places like Montana, Florida or Hawaii, where hospitals are stretched thin. Officials said they are at risk of not being able to get medical care for COVID and non-COVID emergency.

“Remember in areas of surge capacity the hospitals are overwhelmed. They've been delaying elective surgeries. No room at the in, you may not get the level of care you require,” Chin-Hong said.

Most travelers said they are taking COVID precautions seriously.

If anyone who are traveling, experts said when travelers get home, they need to take precautions around friends and loved ones for three days, especially if they are not vaccinated and then get a COVID-19 test.