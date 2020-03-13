Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Schools Offer Weekday Meals to Students at 2 Sites

By Bay City News

NECN

Daily meals will be available to students in the West Contra Costa Unified School District even though campuses have closed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meals for children under 18 can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays at Richmond High School, 1250 23rd St. in Richmond; or. Kennedy High School at 4300 Cutting Blvd. in Richmond.

Families can either drive or walk to the location to get the meals, but will not be able to eat on either campus.

The district is posting update online at www.wccusd.net.

