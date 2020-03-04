Coronavirus Concerns Shake Up Routines at South Bay Churches

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, Catholic churches in the South Bay are taking steps to stop the spread of the virus.

The Diocese of San Jose is calling on all parishes to make two important changes regarding holy water and Holy Communion. Churches are being asked to stop offering Communion by mouth and drain fonts of water.

Instead of holy water, there are now rocks in the font at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose. At Cathedral Basilica of Saint Joseph, the font is covered.

"The bishop has asked that the parishes empty those fonts so that any water that might be contaminated by somebody who might be carrying a germ on their hands and then touches that water so that they don't risk spreading that to other people," Christopher Wemp with the Diocese of San Jose said.

To protect against the spread of viruses, the diocese has already stopped offering a communal chalice of wine and asked people not to shake hands or hug as a sign of peace.