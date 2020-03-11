Coronavirus Impacts Sharks, Earthquakes Games in March

The Sharks will play the rest of their home games at SAP Center this month in an empty arena following the Santa Clara County public health department's ban on mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people, the team announced Wednesday.

"Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, approved credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials," the team said in a statement.

The Sharks will host the Montreal Canadiens on March 19, the Boston Bruins on March 21 and the Arizona Coyotes on March 29.

The San Jose Earthquakes' home match on March 21 has been postponed to a future date that will be determined later, the club announced Wednesday.

"We’re very supportive of the mandate by the County’s Public Health Department,” Earthquakes Chief Operating Officer Jared Shawlee said in a statement. "We’d like to thank all of our community partners, including the City of San Jose and the County of Santa Clara, for their assistance and we would also like to thank our fans, players and staff for their patience and understanding throughout this unprecedented time. We will continue to work with local agencies and league officials and provide updates as available."