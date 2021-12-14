Counties Already Allowing Vaccinated Individuals to Go Maskless Can Keep Doing So: Health Officials

Just one day after health leaders decided to re-institute a statewide indoor mask mandate for everyone, they changed their minds.

California now says any county that had already issued an order allowing vaccinated individuals to go maskless in certain businesses, can keep doing that.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

That means gyms, offices and churches in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and Sonoma can let members go maskless.

For the San Francisco Independent Fitness Studio Coalition, which represents 80 small businesses with 800 employees, it’s the best possible Christmas gift.

“As we are heading into the New Year’s resolution periods, which are so important to every fitness studio and small neighborhood gym, any disruption to that could’ve cost jobs in San Francisco and it could have cost businesses in San Francisco,” said Dave Karraker.

But for counties which had not already relaxed masking rules, masks are a must in all indoor public spaces.

“I never took my mask off, very early in the pandemic, I lost a very close family friend to COVID-19 so because of that I just feel more comfortable wearing mine,” said Erick Flores of Hayward.

The state also has a couple of recommendations: